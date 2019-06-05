Morley School students in West Hartford donate hundreds of backpacks to those in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- Students, staff and families from the Morley School in West Hartford collected items for students in need as part of their annual backpack brigade.

Wednesday, hundreds of students walked the one-mile journey from their school to the West Hartford town hall, each student equipped with a backpack to donate.

It’s a yearly tradition meant to encourage the students to be kind and give back. This year, the students alone donated 370 backpacks that will to students in need.

Each year, Morley School donates backpacks for West Hartford Social Services’ Back to School program. The Back to School Program provides new backpacks and gift cards for school supplies to students in need.

Last year, more than 650 students in grades K-12 benefitted from this program, which is made possible through the generous support of our community partners and individual donors.