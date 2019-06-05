× New Haven fire rips through Elm Street home, injures 3 firefighters

NEW HAVEN — Officials say three firefighters were taken to the hospital along with a person inside a home on Elm Street that caught on fire Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the first report of the fire came in around 12:40 a.m., and ten minutes later, it was upgraded to a second-alarm fire. The fire reignited around 1:40 a.m. which escalated it to a three-alarm blaze.

Officials said three firefighters were injured: One when his foot fell through the surface of the staircase, one with minor burns on his neck, and another with chaffing on his arm.

All occupants of the house managed to escape, but one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire was on the second story of a three-story home.

Elm Street is currently blocked off between Hobart and Pendleton Streets.

There is no current cause for the fire, and the fire marshal is investigating.