× One million dollar Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut; Jackpot rises to $530 million

ROCKY HILL — Officials with the Connecticut Lottery said one winning ticket worth $1 million was sold for Tuesday’s Mega Million drawing, and since no one won the grand prize, the jackpot has grown to $530 million.

Officials said the winning ticket in Connecticut was sold at the Stop & Shop on East Town Road in Milford.

The numbers drawn on Tuesday evening were 25-37-46-48-68 MB 25 MP 2.

The next drawing will be Friday night at 10:59 p.m. and televised on CW20.