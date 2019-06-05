× QU Poll: Trump vs Dems in Texas are too close to call

HAMDEN — If the election were held today President Donald Trump would be locked in too-close-to-call races with any one of seven top Democratic challengers in the 2020 presidential race in Texas according to a new Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

Pollsters said former Vice President Joseph Biden has 48 percent to President Trump with 44 percent, according to the poll.

Other matchups show: President Trump at 46 percent to Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 45 percent;

Trump at 47 percent to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at 44 percent;

Trump at 48 percent to former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke with 45 percent

Trump with 46 percent to South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s 44 percent;

Trump at 47 percent to California Sen. Kamala Harris at 43 percent;

Trump with 46 percent and former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro at 43 percent.

“In the Trump-Biden matchup, women back Biden 54 – 39 percent as men back Trump 50 – 42 percent. White voters back Trump 60 – 33 percent. Biden leads 86 – 7 percent among black voters and 59 – 33 percent among Hispanic voters.

Republicans back Trump 90 – 8 percent. Biden leads 94 – 4 percent among Democrats and 55 – 33 percent among independent voters.”

“The numbers are good for Vice President Joseph Biden who dominates the field in a Democratic primary and has the best showing in a head-to-head match-up against President Donald Trump,” said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

“In historically red-leaning Texas, the report for the rest of the Democratic field is not so bad either, which could spell trouble for President Trump. It is the largest state in the country with a Republican edge.”

“The president, who is on the wrong side of a too-close-to-call matchup with Biden, barely inches up in similar matchups with all the other Democrats.”

