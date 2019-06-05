State Police continue to dig for evidence connected to disappearance of Jennifer Dulos at MIRA recycling plant 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- State Police cars were seen coming in and out of the gates of the trash facility on Maxim Road Wednesday morning into the evening.

They have been sifting through mountains of garbage to find every little evidence possible in connection to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

FOX 61 learned this week police pinged the cell phone of Jennifer's estranged husband, Fotis Dulos in Hartford. Based on city surveillance cameras, police believed he was dumping bloody evidence on Albany Avenue which led them to frantically search storm drains, dumpsters and trash cans last Friday.

All the trash ends up at the MIRA trash plant where the garbage is burned for energy.

Meanwhile, New Canaan Police have been asking for the public's help. They are continuing to ask for residents with surveillance video pointed at the road to come forward.

One FOX 61 viewer in Farmington who lived just down the road from Fotis Dulos' Mountain Spring Road property said State Police have taken some of his surveillance footage to look over. He believed his cameras may have captured Fotis Dulos' pickup truck passing by his home on the day Jennifer disappeared.

"I also want other neighbors to know if they have cameras or footage filming the street that they should cooperate with the state," said Toni Fishman of Farmington.

Both Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis have been charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution in the first degree.

Troconis is out on bond and being monitored by a GPS tracking bracelet. Fotis has yet to make bond and is still at the Bridgeport Correctional Center.

State Police said they will not be holding a press conference Thursday. Their search efforts will, however, continue at the trash facility.

