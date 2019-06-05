State Police search Dulos’ Jefferson Crossing neighborhood Wednesday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON – The quiet, private and secluded Jefferson Crossing neighborhood was swarmed with State Police vehicles Wednesday night. Police were executing a search warrant in the investigation into the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

The New Canaan mother of five with ties to Avon and Farmington was reported missing to New Canaan police on May 24.

Fotis Dulos, Jennifer’s estranged husband, was arrested Saturday on charges of tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

Fotis Dulos’ property company Foregroup Inc. developed the private drive off of Deercliff Road, Fotis lives at 4 Jefferson Crossing.

Police have been at the neighborhood several times in the last week.

Police K9s were seen at 4 Jefferson Crossing Wednesday evening. Just before 10:00 p.m., most of the vehicles left at the same time. One police vehicle stayed behind, blocking the entrance to the neighborhood.

A Connecticut State Police Sergeant told FOX 61 that the agency will hold the scene as long as a search warrant is active.

New Canaan and State Police have secured multiple search warrants in the case.