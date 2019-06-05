Summer like temps Wednesday with a chance for showers/thunderstorms this evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today we're warming up with temperatures in the 70s to low 80s. There is a chance for a passing shower at times, but most of the day will be dry with clouds breaking for some sun. The real rain to watch will be this evening and into tonight, with heavy downpours along with embedded thunderstorms. That rain will continue overnight and may last into early tomorrow morning. Severe weather appears unlikely although we can't rule out an isolated strong storm.

The morning commute could still be wet Thursday, followed by a few scattered showers during the day. Still, most of the day looks dry, warm and humid with highs near 80 and a blend of clouds and some sun.

Looking ahead to the weekend it looks gorgeous with lots of sun and highs near 80 both days, 70s at the shore.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly cloudy, warmer. A shower possible during the day, but not a washout. Evening showers & storms, locally heavy rain. High: Low-mid 80s inland, mid 70s shore.

TONIGHT: Thunderstorms possible, tapering off around or just after midnight. Staying warm. Lows: 60s.

THURSDAY: Sun & clouds, chance for a few showers, warm and more humid. High: Low 80s. Near 80 shore.

FRIDAY: Clearing, less humid. High: Low 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 80.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: Low 80s. 80 shore.

MONDAY: Chance showers. High: mid-upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Few showers. High: Low-mid 70s.

