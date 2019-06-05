× Winners for the 2019 FOX61 Student News Awards

The 2019 FOX61 Student News Awards were presented June 5, 2019 at the Wilde Auditorium at the University of Hartford.

Winners received cash prizes and gift cards.

Here are the awards for the best in each category. You can watch the stories by clicking on the links.

Governor’s Prevention Partnership Award

Opioid Epidemic in Madison and one Grieving Mom’s Crusade – Daniel Hand High School, Hannah Ciampini, Reese Gaudelli, and Julie Lawton

Big Y Locally Grown Award

Bethlehem kicks off the fall season with garlic – Shepaug Valley High School, Patrick Moriarty, Tyler White, Sam Quigley

Best in Student News: Feature

Ski Area Draws Residents from Around Connecticut – Shepaug Valley High School, Erin Bailey, Mahelet Steinmetz, Sydell Lecher

Best in Student News: Hard News

Police Explorers Program – Jonathan Law High School, Michael Loschiavo, Amira Samih, Samara Thacker, Pam Ellison

CHESLA Higher Education Award

NFA’s Banking Day “Writes” Students a Blank Check for Success – Norwich Free Academy, Jack Holdsworth and Julia Florence

Best in Student News: Community News

Connecticut Seniors “STRIKE” Again in Wii Bowling Competition – Bristol Eastern High School, Giovanna Costantiello, Anna Santacroce, Logan Zdun

