Sewage backup forces evacuation for 29 families in Hartford
Story by Glenn Kittle
HARTFORD — It was late Wednesday evening when 29 families were told told pack it up as a sewage back up forced their relocation to a local hotel.
City officials say that the backup caused about a foot of sewage to flood the complex. Unfortunately for those residents there is also a flea infestation and a minimum seven-day vacancy.
One elderly woman is being placed in a hospital due to her need for oxygen tank.
Officials are planning to clear the pipes as well as have contractors digging up at the location.