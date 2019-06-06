× Sewage backup forces evacuation for 29 families in Hartford

Story by Glenn Kittle

HARTFORD — It was late Wednesday evening when 29 families were told told pack it up as a sewage back up forced their relocation to a local hotel.

City officials say that the backup caused about a foot of sewage to flood the complex. Unfortunately for those residents there is also a flea infestation and a minimum seven-day vacancy.

One elderly woman is being placed in a hospital due to her need for oxygen tank.

Officials are planning to clear the pipes as well as have contractors digging up at the location.