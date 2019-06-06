A 101 Year old Veteran from Portland remembers D Day first hand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTLAND – As we commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, 101 year old Navy veteran Ralph DeLorso is sharing his story.

DeLorso was a second class ship fitter aboard an LST-310 boat during the infamous battle over seven decades ago, he was charged with unloading tanks and heavy artillery as his platoon advanced on Omaha Beach in Normandy.

“We all had to work together and get the ammunition ready and teamwork -- that’s what you needed, teamwork,” DeLorso said.

A grandfather and great grandfather, DeLorso grew up on Front Street in Hartford, he now lives at the Portland Care and Rehabilitation Centre.

Louis DeLorsa, Ralph’s son and a Vietnam veteran said, “I’m very proud of my father, very proud. I can’t even fathom those guys and getting those landing crafts on the beach and what was going through their minds.”

Ralph added, “we were like a bunch of brothers, you’ve got to have good friends you had to stick together and that’s what we did.”