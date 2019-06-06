What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Blockbuster is making a come back (sort of)

Story by Elizabeth Perkin

Blockbuster, the movie rental company that used to be everywhere, is making a come back.

This time as a game, “Blockbuster Party Game.”

The party game is  a throw back to the video cassette days with its eye catching VHS case packaging.

There are four games included, designed for all movie lovers. Players go head to head in a race to collect a card from all eight genres to win the game. It includes quick-fire trivia and charades for 200 classic movies.

The retro board game is available at the last Blockbuster ever in Bend, Oregon or at Target.

