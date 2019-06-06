× Connecticut Art Trail celebrates LGBTQ Pride month

Story by Elizabeth Perkin

The Connecticut Art Trail has rolled out a colorful plan to celebrate LGBTQ Pride month.

Throughout the month, 20 world-class museums and historic sites across the state will be posting photos on social media that have a unique museum spin on the traditional rainbow symbol of Pride.

In five-day increments, each color that makes up the Pride flag will be shared through pictures of art that matches the color of that increment. The campaign will begin with red, followed by orange, yellow, green, blue, and end the month with purple.

The president of the Connecticut Art Trail, Carey Weber shares, “I am so pleased that the Art Trail has come together around our June PRIDE campaign.”

The 20 museums throughout the state have over 500,000 works of art, many of which will be shown through this campaign.

Weber added, “Museums care passionately about education, equality, diversity, and inclusion which is in perfect alignment with the message of PRIDE.”

All the posts can be found on social media platforms by searching the hashtags #ArtTrailPride #pride2019 #pridemonth #loveforall #LOVE #LGBTQ #LoveWins #CTArtTrail.