Connecticut Fourth of July fireworks by town

Time to wear your red, white and blue to celebrate the 4th of July. Check out when your area is celebrating with BBQs’ and fireworks!]

Agawam, MA

Coca-Cola July 4th Fest

Wed. July 3, 2019 – Sat. July 6, 2019 all day

Location: Six Flags New England

Bridgeport

Barnum’s Skyblast Fireworks

Fri. June 28, 2019 at 9:00 p.m.

Location: Seaside Park

Bristol

Fireworks at the Lake

Sat. June 29, 2019

Location: Lake Compounce

Canaan

Canaan Railroad Days Fireworks

Sat. July 27, 2019 at 9pm

Location: Lawrence Field

Coventry

Coventry Fest

Sat. June 29, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Location: Coventry Lake at Patriots Park

Rain date: Sun. June 30, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m

Fireworks start at 9:00 p.m.

Food, activities, contests, and 20+ vendors.

Danbury

Fireworks on the Lake

Sat. June 29, 2019 at dusk

Rain date: Sun. June 30, 2019 at dusk

SummerStage Fireworks Show and Block Party

Wed. July 3, 2019 6:00 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Location: Danbury Fair Mall

Fireworks start at dusk

Rain date: Fri. July 5, 2019

SummerStage Outdoor Concerts

Every Wednesday July 17, 2019 – August 7, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Location: Danbury Fair Mall

Local cover bands

SummerStage

Every Tuesday July 16, 2019 – August 13, 2019 at 10:30am

Location: Lover Level of the Danbury Fair Mall by JcPenney

Children’s entertainers

Darien

Darien Fireworks

Sat. July 6, 2019 at dusk

Location: Darien High School

Derby

Fourth of July Fireworks

Wed. July 3, 2019

Location: 3rd Street

Rain date: July 5, 2019

East Haven

VVA Independence Day Fireworks/ Beach Party Day

Sat. June 29, 2019 at 12:00 p.m.

Location: East Haven Town Beach

Enfield

Enfield Fourth of July Town Celebration

Fri. July 5, 2019 – Su. July 7, 2019

Fireworks Sun. July 7, 2019 at 9:45 p.m

Location: Enfield Green

Fairfield

Independence Day Fireworks Show

Wed. July 3, 2019 at 9:15 p.m.

Location: Jennings Beach

Greenwich

Fireworks Display

Sat. July 6, 2019 at dusk

Location: Greenwich Point and Binney Park

Rain date: Sun. July 7, 2018

Guilford

Fireworks

Sat. July 13, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Location: Guilford Fairgrounds

Community Picnic

Sat. July 13, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Guilford Green

Haddam

Search for Fireworks Cruise

Thurs. July 4, 20189 at 7:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Hamden

Hamden’s 26th Annual Firework Extravaganza

Fri. June 28, 2019

Location: Town Center Park in Hamden, 2761 Dixwell Avenue.

Rain date: Sat. June 29, 2019

Hartford

Riverfront Fireworks

Sat. July 13, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Location: Great River Park & Mortensen Riverfront Plaza

Fireworks start at 9:00 p.m.

Killingly

Red, White and Blue BBQ & Fireworks

Fri. June 28, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. – 10:00 pm.

Location: Owen Bell Park

5:30-7:15pm – The Danielson ELKS Chicken BBQ – $10/person, advance tickets available

6:00pm – 5K Run with King and Queen of the Mountain – $15/person 18+, $10/person under 18

6:00-7:30pm – Joe Keith Performance near the Danielson ELKS Chicken BBQ

7:30-9:00pm – Main Stage Performance by LA Backstage Pass

9:15pm – Fireworks go off!!!

Lakeville

Salisbury Rotary Club’s Independence Day Fireworks

Fri. July 5, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Location: Lime Rock Park

Rain date: Sun. July 6, 2019

$20 per car collected by Salisbury Rotary Club with proceeds going to the club’s scholarship fund.

Lebanon

Summer Dance Fest

Sat. July 6, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Location: Lebanon Green Historic District

Fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.

Rain date: July 7, 2019

Madison

Madison Fireworks Organization

Wed. July 3, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.

Location: Waterfront area off West Wharf beach

Rain date; Fri. July 5, 2019

Manchester

James “Dutch” Fogarty 4th of July Celebration

Sat. July 6, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Location: Manchester Bicentennial Bandshell Area

Rain date: Sun. July 7, 2019

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Meriden

Fireworks Spectacular

Wed. July 3, 2019 at 5:00 p.m.

Location: Hubbard Park Bandshell

Fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.

Rain date: Fri. July 5, 2019

Middlebury

3D Fireworks and Special Blast at the Beach

Thurs. July 4, 2019 from 8:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Location: Quassy Amusement Park

Fireworks start 10:15 p.m.

Middletown

Fireworks Festival

Sat. June 29, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Location: Fireworks over the river with entertainment and activities at Municipal Bldg, 245 deKoven Drive.

New Britain

The Great American Boom

Thurs. July 4, 2019 at 5:00 p.m.

Location: Stanley Quarter Park

Rain date: Fri. July 5, 2019

Fireworks begin around 9:15 p.m.

New Canaan

The 39th Annual New Canaan Family Fourth of July Celebration

Thurs. July 4, 2019 all day

Location: Waveny Park

Rain date: Fri., July 5, 2019 – Fireworks Only

New London

Fireworks Extravaganza

Sat. July 13, 2019 at 9:00 p.m.

Location: 24 Eugene O’Neill Drive, New London CT, 06320

New Milford

Sat. July 6, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Location: Town Green

Rain date: Fri. July 26, 2019.

Events prior to fireworks.

Newington

Life. Be in it. Extravaganza

Wed. July 17, 2019 – Sat. July 20, 2019 all day

Location: Mill Pond Park

Includes food vendors, arts and crafts, entertainment, beer garden, games and many other family-oriented activities.

Fireworks Sat, July 20, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.

Niantic

Celebrate East Lyme Festival featuring fireworks

Sat. July 20, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Location: Niantic Main Street

Norwalk

RCA July 4th Fireworks

Thurs. July 4, 2019 around 9:00 p.m.

Location: Bayley Beach

Norwich

Connecticut Tigers Friday Fireworks

Every Fri. June 21, 2019 – August 23, 2019 after the game

Location: Senator Thomas J. Dodd Memorial Stadium

Orange

Orange Independence Day Concert and Fireworks Spectacular

Fri. July 5, 2019 at 6:30 p.m.

Location: Orange Fairground, 525 Orange Center Road, Orange

Rain date: Sat. July 6, 2019

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Oxford

Quaker Farms Fire Co. Annual Carnival

Wed. July 31, 2019 – Sat. August 3, 2019 everyday 6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Location: Quaker Farms School

Fireworks July 31st and August 2nd at 9:45 p.m.

Putnam

Concert & Fireworks Display

Sat. July 6, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Location: TBA

Salisbury

Summer Kick Off Country Beach Jam ft. No Shoes Nation Band

June 29, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Location: Salisbury Beach

Fireworks begin at 10:15 p.m.

Simsbury

Celebrate America!

Fri. July 5, 2019 from 7:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Location: Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center

Rain date: Sat. July 6, 2019

Stafford Springs

Fourth of July Celebration

Fri. July 5, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.

Location: Stafford Motor Speedway

Stratford

Wed. July 3, 2019 at 9:00 p.m.

Location: Short Beach Park

Rain date: Fri. July 5, 2019

Torrington

Firework Celebration

Fri. July 5, 2019

Location: Torrington Middle School

Rain date: Sat. July 6, 2019

Vernon

July in the Sky Fireworks & Funzone

Tues. July 2, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.

Location: Henry Park

Waterbury

Food Truck and Firework Fest Waterbury

Sun. July 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Location: Brass Mill Center

West Haven

Savin Rock Fireworks Spectacular

Wed.. July 3, 2019 at 9:15 p.m.

Location: Bradley Point Park

Rain date: Fri. July 5, 2019

Westport

Independence Day Fireworks Celebration

Wed. July 3, 2019

Location: Compo Beach

Rain date: Fri. July 5, 2019

Weston

Weston’s family 4th Celebration

Thurs. July 4, 2019 gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Location: Weston Middle School Field

Fireworks begin at 9:20 p.m.

Activities, food and entertainment.

Windsor Locks

WLFD Carnival and Fireworks

Thurs, June 27, 2019 – June 29, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Fireworks Fri. June 28, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.

Location: Veterans’ Memorial Park

