Connecticut Fourth of July fireworks by town
Time to wear your red, white and blue to celebrate the 4th of July. Check out when your area is celebrating with BBQs’ and fireworks!]
Agawam, MA
Coca-Cola July 4th Fest
Wed. July 3, 2019 – Sat. July 6, 2019 all day
Location: Six Flags New England
Bridgeport
Barnum’s Skyblast Fireworks
Fri. June 28, 2019 at 9:00 p.m.
Location: Seaside Park
Bristol
Fireworks at the Lake
Sat. June 29, 2019
Location: Lake Compounce
Canaan
Canaan Railroad Days Fireworks
Sat. July 27, 2019 at 9pm
Location: Lawrence Field
Coventry
Coventry Fest
Sat. June 29, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Location: Coventry Lake at Patriots Park
Rain date: Sun. June 30, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m
Fireworks start at 9:00 p.m.
Food, activities, contests, and 20+ vendors.
Danbury
Fireworks on the Lake
Sat. June 29, 2019 at dusk
Rain date: Sun. June 30, 2019 at dusk
SummerStage Fireworks Show and Block Party
Wed. July 3, 2019 6:00 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Location: Danbury Fair Mall
Fireworks start at dusk
Rain date: Fri. July 5, 2019
SummerStage Outdoor Concerts
Every Wednesday July 17, 2019 – August 7, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Location: Danbury Fair Mall
Local cover bands
SummerStage
Every Tuesday July 16, 2019 – August 13, 2019 at 10:30am
Location: Lover Level of the Danbury Fair Mall by JcPenney
Children’s entertainers
Darien
Darien Fireworks
Sat. July 6, 2019 at dusk
Location: Darien High School
Derby
Fourth of July Fireworks
Wed. July 3, 2019
Location: 3rd Street
Rain date: July 5, 2019
East Haven
VVA Independence Day Fireworks/ Beach Party Day
Sat. June 29, 2019 at 12:00 p.m.
Location: East Haven Town Beach
Enfield
Enfield Fourth of July Town Celebration
Fri. July 5, 2019 – Su. July 7, 2019
Fireworks Sun. July 7, 2019 at 9:45 p.m
Location: Enfield Green
Fairfield
Independence Day Fireworks Show
Wed. July 3, 2019 at 9:15 p.m.
Location: Jennings Beach
Greenwich
Fireworks Display
Sat. July 6, 2019 at dusk
Location: Greenwich Point and Binney Park
Rain date: Sun. July 7, 2018
Guilford
Fireworks
Sat. July 13, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Location: Guilford Fairgrounds
Community Picnic
Sat. July 13, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Guilford Green
Haddam
Search for Fireworks Cruise
Thurs. July 4, 20189 at 7:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Hamden
Hamden’s 26th Annual Firework Extravaganza
Fri. June 28, 2019
Location: Town Center Park in Hamden, 2761 Dixwell Avenue.
Rain date: Sat. June 29, 2019
Hartford
Riverfront Fireworks
Sat. July 13, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Location: Great River Park & Mortensen Riverfront Plaza
Fireworks start at 9:00 p.m.
Killingly
Red, White and Blue BBQ & Fireworks
Fri. June 28, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. – 10:00 pm.
Location: Owen Bell Park
5:30-7:15pm – The Danielson ELKS Chicken BBQ – $10/person, advance tickets available
6:00pm – 5K Run with King and Queen of the Mountain – $15/person 18+, $10/person under 18
6:00-7:30pm – Joe Keith Performance near the Danielson ELKS Chicken BBQ
7:30-9:00pm – Main Stage Performance by LA Backstage Pass
9:15pm – Fireworks go off!!!
Lakeville
Salisbury Rotary Club’s Independence Day Fireworks
Fri. July 5, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Location: Lime Rock Park
Rain date: Sun. July 6, 2019
$20 per car collected by Salisbury Rotary Club with proceeds going to the club’s scholarship fund.
Lebanon
Summer Dance Fest
Sat. July 6, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Location: Lebanon Green Historic District
Fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.
Rain date: July 7, 2019
Madison
Madison Fireworks Organization
Wed. July 3, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.
Location: Waterfront area off West Wharf beach
Rain date; Fri. July 5, 2019
Manchester
James “Dutch” Fogarty 4th of July Celebration
Sat. July 6, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Location: Manchester Bicentennial Bandshell Area
Rain date: Sun. July 7, 2019
Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
Meriden
Fireworks Spectacular
Wed. July 3, 2019 at 5:00 p.m.
Location: Hubbard Park Bandshell
Fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.
Rain date: Fri. July 5, 2019
Middlebury
3D Fireworks and Special Blast at the Beach
Thurs. July 4, 2019 from 8:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Location: Quassy Amusement Park
Fireworks start 10:15 p.m.
Middletown
Fireworks Festival
Sat. June 29, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Location: Fireworks over the river with entertainment and activities at Municipal Bldg, 245 deKoven Drive.
New Britain
The Great American Boom
Thurs. July 4, 2019 at 5:00 p.m.
Location: Stanley Quarter Park
Rain date: Fri. July 5, 2019
Fireworks begin around 9:15 p.m.
New Canaan
The 39th Annual New Canaan Family Fourth of July Celebration
Thurs. July 4, 2019 all day
Location: Waveny Park
Rain date: Fri., July 5, 2019 – Fireworks Only
New London
Fireworks Extravaganza
Sat. July 13, 2019 at 9:00 p.m.
Location: 24 Eugene O’Neill Drive, New London CT, 06320
New Milford
Sat. July 6, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Location: Town Green
Rain date: Fri. July 26, 2019.
Events prior to fireworks.
Newington
Life. Be in it. Extravaganza
Wed. July 17, 2019 – Sat. July 20, 2019 all day
Location: Mill Pond Park
Includes food vendors, arts and crafts, entertainment, beer garden, games and many other family-oriented activities.
Fireworks Sat, July 20, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.
Niantic
Celebrate East Lyme Festival featuring fireworks
Sat. July 20, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Location: Niantic Main Street
Norwalk
RCA July 4th Fireworks
Thurs. July 4, 2019 around 9:00 p.m.
Location: Bayley Beach
Norwich
Connecticut Tigers Friday Fireworks
Every Fri. June 21, 2019 – August 23, 2019 after the game
Location: Senator Thomas J. Dodd Memorial Stadium
Orange
Orange Independence Day Concert and Fireworks Spectacular
Fri. July 5, 2019 at 6:30 p.m.
Location: Orange Fairground, 525 Orange Center Road, Orange
Rain date: Sat. July 6, 2019
Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Oxford
Quaker Farms Fire Co. Annual Carnival
Wed. July 31, 2019 – Sat. August 3, 2019 everyday 6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Location: Quaker Farms School
Fireworks July 31st and August 2nd at 9:45 p.m.
Putnam
Concert & Fireworks Display
Sat. July 6, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Location: TBA
Salisbury
Summer Kick Off Country Beach Jam ft. No Shoes Nation Band
June 29, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Location: Salisbury Beach
Fireworks begin at 10:15 p.m.
Simsbury
Celebrate America!
Fri. July 5, 2019 from 7:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Location: Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center
Rain date: Sat. July 6, 2019
Stafford Springs
Fourth of July Celebration
Fri. July 5, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.
Location: Stafford Motor Speedway
Stratford
Wed. July 3, 2019 at 9:00 p.m.
Location: Short Beach Park
Rain date: Fri. July 5, 2019
Torrington
Firework Celebration
Fri. July 5, 2019
Location: Torrington Middle School
Rain date: Sat. July 6, 2019
Vernon
July in the Sky Fireworks & Funzone
Tues. July 2, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.
Location: Henry Park
Waterbury
Food Truck and Firework Fest Waterbury
Sun. July 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Location: Brass Mill Center
West Haven
Savin Rock Fireworks Spectacular
Wed.. July 3, 2019 at 9:15 p.m.
Location: Bradley Point Park
Rain date: Fri. July 5, 2019
Westport
Independence Day Fireworks Celebration
Wed. July 3, 2019
Location: Compo Beach
Rain date: Fri. July 5, 2019
Weston
Weston’s family 4th Celebration
Thurs. July 4, 2019 gates open at 4:30 p.m.
Location: Weston Middle School Field
Fireworks begin at 9:20 p.m.
Activities, food and entertainment.
Windsor Locks
WLFD Carnival and Fireworks
Thurs, June 27, 2019 – June 29, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Fireworks Fri. June 28, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.
Location: Veterans’ Memorial Park
