Daytrippers: Dinosaur State Park

ROCKY HILL -- it's like Jurassic Park in our own backyard. This Daytripper takes you back in time. 200 million years back, when dinosaurs roamed the earth, here in Rocky Hill.

“Dinosaur State park was discovered in 1966. it was actually a complete accident when they found fossil footprints as they were digging to put in a building foundation. They dug down to this layer of bedrock and found the footprints” said Dr. Allison Goff.

Inside the dome, they have over 700 real dinosaur footprints in the exact spot where dinosaurs were walking over 200 million years ago

You can also try your hand as a paleontologist. “We have a discovery room that has real fossils and descriptions of each you can touch and check out we have a microscope that you can look through the scopes” saidGoff

And there is plenty to enjoy outside as well, with four trails about 3.5 miles long.

“The wildlife we have here is outstanding it’s been preserved for so long” said Goff.