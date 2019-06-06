× Emergency crews on scene of serious crash in North Branford; stretch of Rt. 17 shut down

NORTH BRANFORD — Officials responded to reports of a motor vehicle accident with injuries Thursday night.

North Brandford police say the crash happened on Middletown Avenue, near the corner of Maltby Lane.

A stretch of Route 17 in Northford is shut down going both ways.

Emergency crews are still on scene and have not yet determined when the road will reopen.

We have not confirmed what injuries resulted from this crash.

We will bring you more details as we receive them.