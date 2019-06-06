× Connecticut Fourth of July fireworks by date

Time to wear your red, white and blue to celebrate the 4th of July. Check out when your area is celebrating with BBQs’ and fireworks!

To see a list by town, click here

June 21st

Norwich

Connecticut Tigers Friday Fireworks

Following the game

Location: Senator Thomas J. Dodd Memorial Stadium

Click here for more info.

June 27th

Windsor Locks

WLFD Carnival

6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Location: Veterans’ Memorial Park

Click here for more info.

June 28th

Bridgeport

Barnum’s Skyblast Fireworks

9:00 p.m.

Location: Seaside Park

Click here for more info.

Hamden

Hamden’s 26th Annual Firework Extravaganza

Location: Town Center Park in Hamden, 2761 Dixwell Avenue.

Rain date: Sat. June 29, 2019

Click here for more info.

Killingly

Red, White and Blue BBQ & Fireworks

5:30 p.m. – 10:00 pm.

Location: Owen Bell Park

5:30-7:15pm – The Danielson ELKS Chicken BBQ – $10/person, advance tickets available

6:00pm – 5K Run with King and Queen of the Mountain – $15/person 18+, $10/person under 18

6:00-7:30pm – Joe Keith Performance near the Danielson ELKS Chicken BBQ

7:30-9:00pm – Main Stage Performance by LA Backstage Pass

9:15pm – Fireworks go off!!!

Click here for more info.

Norwich

Connecticut Tigers Friday Fireworks

Following the game

Location: Senator Thomas J. Dodd Memorial Stadium

Click here for more info.

Windsor Locks

WLFD Carnival and Fireworks

6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Location: Veterans’ Memorial Park

Click here for more info.

June 29th

Bristol

Fireworks at the Lake

Location: Lake Compounce

Click here for more info.

Coventry

Coventry Fest

4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Location: Coventry Lake at Patriots Park

Rain date: Sun. June 30, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m

Fireworks start at 9:00 p.m.

Food, activities, contests, and 20+ vendors.

Click here for more info.

Danbury

Fireworks on the Lake

At dusk

Rain date: Sun. June 30, 2019 at dusk

East Haven

VVA Independence Day Fireworks/ Beach Party Day

Begins at noon

Location: East Haven Town Beach

Middletown

Fireworks Festival

5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Location: Fireworks over the river with entertainment and activities at Municipal Bldg, 245 deKoven Drive.

Click here for more info.

Salisbury

Summer Kick Off Country Beach Jam ft. No Shoes Nation Band

3:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Location: Salisbury Beach

Fireworks begin at 10:15 p.m.

Click here for more info.

Windsor Locks

WLFD Parade and Carnival

6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Location: Veterans’ Memorial Park

Click here for more info.

July 2nd

Vernon

July in the Sky Fireworks & Funzone

6:00 p.m.

Location: Henry Park

Click here for more info.

July 3rd

Agawam, MA

Coca-Cola July 4th Fest

All day

Location: Six Flags New England

Click here for more info.

Danbury

SummerStage Fireworks Show and Block Party

6:00 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Location: Danbury Fair Mall

Fireworks start at dusk

Rain date: Fri. July 5, 2019

Click here for more info.

Derby

Fourth of July Fireworks

Location: 3rd Street

Rain date: July 5, 2019

Click here for more info.

Fairfield

Independence Day Fireworks Show

9:15 p.m.

Location: Jennings Beach

Madison

Madison Fireworks Organization

9:30 p.m.

Location: Waterfront area off West Wharf beach

Rain date; Fri. July 5, 2019

Click here for more info.

Meriden

Fireworks Spectacular

5:00 p.m.

Location: Hubbard Park Bandshell

Fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.

Rain date: Fri. July 5, 2019

Stratford

9:00 p.m.

Location: Short Beach Park

Rain date: Fri. July 5, 2019

Click here for more info.

West Haven

Savin Rock Fireworks Spectacular

9:15 p.m.

Location: Bradley Point Park

Rain date: Fri. July 5, 2019

Click here for more info.

Westport

Independence Day Fireworks Celebration

Location: Compo Beach

Rain date: Fri. July 5, 2019

Parking tickets are required for entrance for a fee and are now available for purchase.Click here for more info.

July 4th

Agawam, MA

Coca-Cola July 4th Fest

All day

Location: Six Flags New England

Click here for more info.

Haddam

Search for Fireworks Cruise

7:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Click here for more info.

Middlebury

3D Fireworks and Special Blast at the Beach

8:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Location: Quassy Amusement Park

Fireworks start 10:15 p.m.

Click here for more info.

New Britain

The Great American Boom

5:00 p.m.

Location: Stanley Quarter Park

Rain date: Fri. July 5, 2019

Fireworks begin around 9:15 p.m.

New Canaan

The 39th Annual New Canaan Family Fourth of July Celebration

All day

Location: Waveny Park

Rain date: Fri., July 5, 2019 – Fireworks Only

Click here for more info.

Norwalk

RCA July 4th Fireworks

Around 9:00 p.m.

Location: Bayley Beach

Click here for more info.

Weston

Weston’s family 4th Celebration

Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Location: Weston Middle School Field

Fireworks begin at 9:20 p.m.

Activities, food and entertainment.

Click here for more info.

July 5th

Agawam, MA

Coca-Cola July 4th Fest

All day

Location: Six Flags New England

Click here for more info.

Enfield

Enfield Fourth of July Town Celebration

Location: Enfield Green

Activities all weekend long. Click here for more info.

Lakeville

Salisbury Rotary Club’s Independence Day Fireworks

6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Location: Lime Rock Park

Rain date: Sun. July 6, 2019

$20 per car collected by Salisbury Rotary Club with proceeds going to the club’s scholarship fund.

Click here for more info.

Norwich

Connecticut Tigers Friday Fireworks

Following the game

Location: Senator Thomas J. Dodd Memorial Stadium

Click here for more info.

Orange

Orange Independence Day Concert and Fireworks Spectacular

6:30 p.m.

Location: Orange Fairground, 525 Orange Center Road, Orange

Rain date: Sat. July 6, 2019

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Simsbury

Celebrate America!

7:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Location: Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center

Rain date: Sat. July 6, 2019

Click here for more info.

Stafford Springs

Fourth of July Celebration

3:00 p.m.

Location: Stafford Motor Speedway

Torrington

Firework Celebration

Location: Torrington Middle School

Rain date: Sat. July 6, 2019

July 6th

Agawam, MA

Coca-Cola July 4th Fest

All day

Location: Six Flags New England

Click here for more info.

Darien

Darien Fireworks

At dusk

Location: Darien High School

Click here for more info.

Enfield

Enfield Fourth of July Town Celebration

Location: Enfield Green

Activities all weekend long. Click here for more info.

Greenwich

Fireworks Display

At dusk

Location: Greenwich Point and Binney Park

Rain date: Sun. July 7, 2018

Click here for more info.

Lebanon

Summer Dance Fest

4:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Location: Lebanon Green Historic District

Fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.

Rain date: July 7, 2019

Manchester

James “Dutch” Fogarty 4th of July Celebration

4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Location: Manchester Bicentennial Bandshell Area

Rain date: Sun. July 7, 2019

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Click here for more info.

New Milford

6:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Location: Town Green

Rain date: Fri. July 26, 2019.

Events prior to fireworks.

Click here for more info.

Putnam

Concert & Fireworks Display

7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Location: TBA

Click here for more info.

July 7th

Enfield

Enfield Fourth of July Town Celebration

Fireworks at 9:45 p.m

Location: Enfield Green

Activities all weekend long. Click here for more info.

Waterbury

Food Truck and Firework Fest Waterbury

2:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Location: Brass Mill Center

For more details, click here.

July 12th

Norwich

Connecticut Tigers Friday Fireworks

Following the game

Location: Senator Thomas J. Dodd Memorial Stadium

Click here for more info.

July 13th

Guilford

Fireworks

7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Location: Guilford Fairgrounds

Click here for more info.

http://www.ci.guilford.ct.us/event/fireworks-2/

Hartford

Riverfront Fireworks

7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Location: Great River Park & Mortensen Riverfront Plaza

Fireworks start at 9:00 p.m.

Click here for more info.

New London

Fireworks Extravaganza

9:00 p.m.

Location: 24 Eugene O’Neill Drive, New London CT, 06320

This address will take you to the start of the event. For more directions and the events schedule click here.

July 16th

Danbury

SummerStage

10:30am

Location: Lover Level of the Danbury Fair Mall by JcPenney

Children’s entertainers

Click here for more info.

July 17th

Danbury

SummerStage Outdoor Concerts

6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Location: Danbury Fair Mall

Local cover bands

Click here for more info.

Newington

Life. Be in it. Extravaganza

All day

Location: Mill Pond Park

Includes food vendors, arts and crafts, entertainment, beer garden, games and many other family-oriented activities.

Click here for more info.

July 18th

Newington

Life. Be in it. Extravaganza

All day

Location: Mill Pond Park

Includes food vendors, arts and crafts, entertainment, beer garden, games and many other family-oriented activities.

Click here for more info.

July 19th

Newington

Life. Be in it. Extravaganza

All day

Location: Mill Pond Park

Includes food vendors, arts and crafts, entertainment, beer garden, games and many other family-oriented activities.

Click here for more info.

Norwich

Connecticut Tigers Friday Fireworks

Following the game

Location: Senator Thomas J. Dodd Memorial Stadium

Click here for more info.

July 20th

Newington

Life. Be in it. Extravaganza

All day

Location: Mill Pond Park

Includes food vendors, arts and crafts, entertainment, beer garden, games and many other family-oriented activities.

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Click here for more info.

Niantic

Celebrate East Lyme Festival featuring fireworks

3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Location: Niantic Main Street

Click here for more info.

July 26th

Norwich

Connecticut Tigers Friday Fireworks

Following the game

Location: Senator Thomas J. Dodd Memorial Stadium

Click here for more info.

July 27th

Canaan

Canaan Railroad Days Fireworks

9pm

Location: Lawrence Field

Click here for more info.

July 30th

Danbury

SummerStage

10:30am

Location: Lover Level of the Danbury Fair Mall by JcPenney

Children’s entertainers

Click here for more info.

July 31st

Oxford

Quaker Farms Fire Co. Annual Carnival

6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Location: Quaker Farms School

Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Click here for more info.

August 2nd

Norwich

Connecticut Tigers Friday Fireworks

Following the game

Location: Senator Thomas J. Dodd Memorial Stadium

Click here for more info.

Oxford

Quaker Farms Fire Co. Annual Carnival

6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Location: Quaker Farms School

Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Click here for more info.

August 9th

Norwich

Connecticut Tigers Friday Fireworks

Following the game

Location: Senator Thomas J. Dodd Memorial Stadium

Click here for more info.

August 16th

Norwich

Connecticut Tigers Friday Fireworks

Following the game

Location: Senator Thomas J. Dodd Memorial Stadium

Click here for more info.

August 23rd

Norwich

Connecticut Tigers Friday Fireworks

Following the game

Location: Senator Thomas J. Dodd Memorial Stadium

Click here for more info.

DID WE MISS ONE? Send us an email!