Connecticut Fourth of July fireworks by date
Time to wear your red, white and blue to celebrate the 4th of July. Check out when your area is celebrating with BBQs’ and fireworks!
To see a list by town, click here
June 21st
Norwich
Connecticut Tigers Friday Fireworks
Following the game
Location: Senator Thomas J. Dodd Memorial Stadium
June 27th
Windsor Locks
WLFD Carnival
6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Location: Veterans’ Memorial Park
June 28th
Bridgeport
Barnum’s Skyblast Fireworks
9:00 p.m.
Location: Seaside Park
Hamden
Hamden’s 26th Annual Firework Extravaganza
Location: Town Center Park in Hamden, 2761 Dixwell Avenue.
Rain date: Sat. June 29, 2019
Killingly
Red, White and Blue BBQ & Fireworks
5:30 p.m. – 10:00 pm.
Location: Owen Bell Park
5:30-7:15pm – The Danielson ELKS Chicken BBQ – $10/person, advance tickets available
6:00pm – 5K Run with King and Queen of the Mountain – $15/person 18+, $10/person under 18
6:00-7:30pm – Joe Keith Performance near the Danielson ELKS Chicken BBQ
7:30-9:00pm – Main Stage Performance by LA Backstage Pass
9:15pm – Fireworks go off!!!
Norwich
Connecticut Tigers Friday Fireworks
Following the game
Location: Senator Thomas J. Dodd Memorial Stadium
Windsor Locks
WLFD Carnival and Fireworks
6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Location: Veterans’ Memorial Park
June 29th
Bristol
Fireworks at the Lake
Location: Lake Compounce
Coventry
Coventry Fest
4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Location: Coventry Lake at Patriots Park
Rain date: Sun. June 30, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m
Fireworks start at 9:00 p.m.
Food, activities, contests, and 20+ vendors.
Danbury
Fireworks on the Lake
At dusk
Rain date: Sun. June 30, 2019 at dusk
East Haven
VVA Independence Day Fireworks/ Beach Party Day
Begins at noon
Location: East Haven Town Beach
Middletown
Fireworks Festival
5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Location: Fireworks over the river with entertainment and activities at Municipal Bldg, 245 deKoven Drive.
Salisbury
Summer Kick Off Country Beach Jam ft. No Shoes Nation Band
3:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Location: Salisbury Beach
Fireworks begin at 10:15 p.m.
Windsor Locks
WLFD Parade and Carnival
6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Location: Veterans’ Memorial Park
July 2nd
Vernon
July in the Sky Fireworks & Funzone
6:00 p.m.
Location: Henry Park
July 3rd
Agawam, MA
Coca-Cola July 4th Fest
All day
Location: Six Flags New England
Danbury
SummerStage Fireworks Show and Block Party
6:00 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Location: Danbury Fair Mall
Fireworks start at dusk
Rain date: Fri. July 5, 2019
Derby
Fourth of July Fireworks
Location: 3rd Street
Rain date: July 5, 2019
Fairfield
Independence Day Fireworks Show
9:15 p.m.
Location: Jennings Beach
Madison
Madison Fireworks Organization
9:30 p.m.
Location: Waterfront area off West Wharf beach
Rain date; Fri. July 5, 2019
Meriden
Fireworks Spectacular
5:00 p.m.
Location: Hubbard Park Bandshell
Fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.
Rain date: Fri. July 5, 2019
Stratford
9:00 p.m.
Location: Short Beach Park
Rain date: Fri. July 5, 2019
West Haven
Savin Rock Fireworks Spectacular
9:15 p.m.
Location: Bradley Point Park
Rain date: Fri. July 5, 2019
Westport
Independence Day Fireworks Celebration
Location: Compo Beach
Rain date: Fri. July 5, 2019
July 4th
Agawam, MA
Coca-Cola July 4th Fest
All day
Location: Six Flags New England
Haddam
Search for Fireworks Cruise
7:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Middlebury
3D Fireworks and Special Blast at the Beach
8:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Location: Quassy Amusement Park
Fireworks start 10:15 p.m.
New Britain
The Great American Boom
5:00 p.m.
Location: Stanley Quarter Park
Rain date: Fri. July 5, 2019
Fireworks begin around 9:15 p.m.
New Canaan
The 39th Annual New Canaan Family Fourth of July Celebration
All day
Location: Waveny Park
Rain date: Fri., July 5, 2019 – Fireworks Only
Norwalk
RCA July 4th Fireworks
Around 9:00 p.m.
Location: Bayley Beach
Weston
Weston’s family 4th Celebration
Gates open at 4:30 p.m.
Location: Weston Middle School Field
Fireworks begin at 9:20 p.m.
Activities, food and entertainment.
July 5th
Agawam, MA
Coca-Cola July 4th Fest
All day
Location: Six Flags New England
Enfield
Enfield Fourth of July Town Celebration
Location: Enfield Green
Lakeville
Salisbury Rotary Club’s Independence Day Fireworks
6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Location: Lime Rock Park
Rain date: Sun. July 6, 2019
$20 per car collected by Salisbury Rotary Club with proceeds going to the club’s scholarship fund.
Norwich
Connecticut Tigers Friday Fireworks
Following the game
Location: Senator Thomas J. Dodd Memorial Stadium
Orange
Orange Independence Day Concert and Fireworks Spectacular
6:30 p.m.
Location: Orange Fairground, 525 Orange Center Road, Orange
Rain date: Sat. July 6, 2019
Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Simsbury
Celebrate America!
7:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Location: Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center
Rain date: Sat. July 6, 2019
Stafford Springs
Fourth of July Celebration
3:00 p.m.
Location: Stafford Motor Speedway
Torrington
Firework Celebration
Location: Torrington Middle School
Rain date: Sat. July 6, 2019
July 6th
Agawam, MA
Coca-Cola July 4th Fest
All day
Location: Six Flags New England
Darien
Darien Fireworks
At dusk
Location: Darien High School
Enfield
Enfield Fourth of July Town Celebration
Location: Enfield Green
Greenwich
Fireworks Display
At dusk
Location: Greenwich Point and Binney Park
Rain date: Sun. July 7, 2018
Lebanon
Summer Dance Fest
4:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Location: Lebanon Green Historic District
Fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.
Rain date: July 7, 2019
Manchester
James “Dutch” Fogarty 4th of July Celebration
4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Location: Manchester Bicentennial Bandshell Area
Rain date: Sun. July 7, 2019
Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
New Milford
6:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Location: Town Green
Rain date: Fri. July 26, 2019.
Events prior to fireworks.
Putnam
Concert & Fireworks Display
7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Location: TBA
July 7th
Enfield
Enfield Fourth of July Town Celebration
Fireworks at 9:45 p.m
Location: Enfield Green
Waterbury
Food Truck and Firework Fest Waterbury
2:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Location: Brass Mill Center
July 12th
Norwich
Connecticut Tigers Friday Fireworks
Following the game
Location: Senator Thomas J. Dodd Memorial Stadium
July 13th
Guilford
Fireworks
7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Location: Guilford Fairgrounds
Hartford
Riverfront Fireworks
7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Location: Great River Park & Mortensen Riverfront Plaza
Fireworks start at 9:00 p.m.
New London
Fireworks Extravaganza
9:00 p.m.
Location: 24 Eugene O’Neill Drive, New London CT, 06320
July 16th
Danbury
SummerStage
10:30am
Location: Lover Level of the Danbury Fair Mall by JcPenney
Children’s entertainers
July 17th
Danbury
SummerStage Outdoor Concerts
6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Location: Danbury Fair Mall
Local cover bands
Newington
Life. Be in it. Extravaganza
All day
Location: Mill Pond Park
Includes food vendors, arts and crafts, entertainment, beer garden, games and many other family-oriented activities.
July 18th
Newington
Life. Be in it. Extravaganza
All day
Location: Mill Pond Park
Includes food vendors, arts and crafts, entertainment, beer garden, games and many other family-oriented activities.
July 19th
Newington
Life. Be in it. Extravaganza
All day
Location: Mill Pond Park
Includes food vendors, arts and crafts, entertainment, beer garden, games and many other family-oriented activities.
Norwich
Connecticut Tigers Friday Fireworks
Following the game
Location: Senator Thomas J. Dodd Memorial Stadium
July 20th
Newington
Life. Be in it. Extravaganza
All day
Location: Mill Pond Park
Includes food vendors, arts and crafts, entertainment, beer garden, games and many other family-oriented activities.
Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Niantic
Celebrate East Lyme Festival featuring fireworks
3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Location: Niantic Main Street
July 26th
Norwich
Connecticut Tigers Friday Fireworks
Following the game
Location: Senator Thomas J. Dodd Memorial Stadium
July 27th
Canaan
Canaan Railroad Days Fireworks
9pm
Location: Lawrence Field
July 30th
Danbury
SummerStage
10:30am
Location: Lover Level of the Danbury Fair Mall by JcPenney
Children’s entertainers
July 31st
Oxford
Quaker Farms Fire Co. Annual Carnival
6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Location: Quaker Farms School
Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.
August 2nd
Norwich
Connecticut Tigers Friday Fireworks
Following the game
Location: Senator Thomas J. Dodd Memorial Stadium
Oxford
Quaker Farms Fire Co. Annual Carnival
6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Location: Quaker Farms School
Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.
August 9th
Norwich
Connecticut Tigers Friday Fireworks
Following the game
Location: Senator Thomas J. Dodd Memorial Stadium
August 16th
Norwich
Connecticut Tigers Friday Fireworks
Following the game
Location: Senator Thomas J. Dodd Memorial Stadium
August 23rd
Norwich
Connecticut Tigers Friday Fireworks
Following the game
Location: Senator Thomas J. Dodd Memorial Stadium
