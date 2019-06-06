× Florida woman reportedly stabs self in stomach because she was ‘tired of living in Trump’s country’

PALMETTO, Fla. – A Florida woman who stabbed herself multiple times in the abdomen said she did so because of President Donald Trump, KTTV reported.

Responding officers said the woman was found standing outside her apartment Sunday; she lifted her shirt to show them three stab wounds.

“I’m tired of living in Trump’s country. I’m tired of Trump being president,” she reportedly told the police.

The report said the woman cited those reasons for her self-inflicted harm.

KTTV reported the unidentified woman had a history of hurting herself.