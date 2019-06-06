Loud banging heard at Fotis Dulos’ New Canaan property one day after Jennifer’s disappearance 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW CANAAN -- While police search several of Fotis Dulos' homes in Farmington, one home in New Canaan on Sturbridge Hill road is now being brought to their attention.

The home on 61 Sturbridge Hill Road was still being worked on by Dulos' company. A neighbor told FOX61 her dog sitter heard loud banging at 5 a.m. The day after Jennifer was reported missing.

"I would say they’re still on edge," said Alexander Weissman of New Canaan. "Like i guess now people know we’re not immune to crime and all that."

"I was surprised that it happened in New Canaan," said Ishan Tyagi of New Canaan.

The New Canaan community is on edge as they have been watching investigators search for Jennifer Dulos and evidence connected to her disappearance.

"Every once in awhile I'll see like at Waveny especially at the park, there’s helicopters and there’s police there and in front of the police station, there are 'missing' signs, so ... It’s there," added Tyagi.

Signs have been posted throughout town and passed out to drivers with hopes the publican can offer leads for the investigation.

New Canaan police said they have received over 200 tips from people and nearly 70 responses for their request to look at surveillance video from homeowners and businesses.

On Thursday, Fotis Dulos' divorce attorney filed a motion requesting to be removed from the ongoing divorce case, essentially dropping his client which is separate from Dulos' criminal case. Fotis remains behind bars on charges of evidence tampering and hindering prosecution.

His girlfriend, Michelle Troconis is out on bond and was interviewed by police at her attorney's office on Thursday in Westport state's attorney Richard Colangelo Jr. Was present as well.

New Canaan police said they are still interested in looking at surveillance footage anyone may have. They are urging homeowners and businesses to continue to offer up their footage to be looked over.