Meal House: Veal Tomahawk Chop

Recipe provided by Michael Jordan’s Steak House at Mohegan Sun.

Ingredients:

2 oz morel mushrooms

2 oz fiddlehead ferns

2 oz veal glace

2 tbsp unsalted butter

Kosher salt and fresh cracked pepper to taste

Method:

1. Season Veal generously on both side

2. Heat broiler, grill or cast iron skillet

3. Sear Veal 2-3 min on each side. Remove from heat.

4. Let Veal rest off heat for 5 min

5. If on broiler or grill return to lower heat area and finish cooking to the desired temperature, if using cast iron skillet place in a preheated oven at 400F for 5-7 min, to desired temperature

6. In medium size sauté pan add 1tbsp butter, then add mushrooms to sauté, season, and add veal glace to just bubbly.