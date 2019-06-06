× Mother, child escape house fire in Windsor Locks

WINDSOR LOCKS — Officials said a mother and a child under the age of 10 managed to escape a fire early this morning.

According to officials, a fully involved fire was reported just before 4 a.m. at a WWII era home off of Elm Street.

While the mother and child escaped, a pet guinea pig did not.

The fire was knocked down quickly. It spread from the ground floor to the attic and some smoke entered a second unit that was attached to the home.

The fire is currently under investigation.