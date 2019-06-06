What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Mother, child escape house fire in Windsor Locks

Posted 6:04 AM, June 6, 2019, by

WINDSOR LOCKS — Officials said a mother and a child under the age of 10 managed to escape a fire early this morning.

According to officials, a fully involved fire was reported just before 4 a.m. at a WWII era home off of Elm Street.

While the mother and child escaped, a pet guinea pig did not.

The fire was knocked down quickly. It spread from the ground floor to the attic and some smoke entered a second unit that was attached to the home.

The fire is currently under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.