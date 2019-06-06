New Canaan Country School issues statement on the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos

NEW CANAAN — On May 24th, New Canaan resident and mother Jennifer Dulos went missing after dropping her five children off at New Canaan Country School. Her vehicle was later found, empty, in Waveny Park prompting an investigation.

On Thursday, Head of School Aaron Cooper issued a statement regarding Jennifer’s disappearance, and the impact she had on the school’s community:

“As a school that believes deeply in the sanctity of childhood and as a tight-knit community of people who believe in our common humanity, we are heartbroken about Jennifer Dulos’s disappearance. We know Jennifer as a devoted mother, a dedicated member of our parent community and an active volunteer. Over the last two years, she had a daily presence on campus, and her kindness and warmth have been palpable to everyone who has come into contact with her. We continue to support the five beautiful Dulos children, who are beloved members of the New Canaan Country School community, along with all of our NCCS community during this unbearably difficult time. We thank the news media for helping us to protect the privacy of our students and focus on their school activities during this time when routine and normalcy is so vital.”

Jennifer Dulos has been missing for almost two weeks. Her children are currently staying with Jennifer’s mother, Gloria Farber, in New York City.

Wednesday morning, a Stamford judge took no action after Farber requested custody, at least temporarily, of her five grandchildren.

Gloria did not appear, but a judge told her attorney that they will work to schedule a hearing date.

Michael Meehan, the children’s attorney, said the children are safe.on

Meanwhile, there are no new leads on the whereabouts of Jennifer.

Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos sits behind bars, charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution, in connection with Jennifer’s disappearance.

41.131790 -73.521898