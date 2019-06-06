New Canaan police receive over 200 tips, 70 video responses regarding Jennifer Dulos case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW CANAAN -- A call went out to New Canaan residents earlier this week for people to save any surveillance video of passing cars in the days before, and after, Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance.

On Thursday, police said information from the public has 'aided the progress of this investigation'. According to police, they have received over 225 tips regarding the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos. After their call for video, police said they have had nearly 70 responses.

Police said that investigators continue to vet the tips and tapes for any viable leads to evidence to assist in finding Jennifer Dulos.

Anyone with surveillance cameras that captures vehicle traffic in front of their home or residence in New Canaan from Wednesday, May 22nd through Saturday, May 25th should email Officer Kelly Coughlin at Kelly.coughlin@newcanaanct.gov

New Canaan and State Police have secured multiple search warrants in the case.

The call for video from New Canaan convinced Farmington resident Toni Fishman to check is own surveillance video.

“It was quite a shock to find out that it happened on Mountain Spring Road,” said Fishman. Fishman normally has his camera pointing at his driveway, but on May 24th the camera had a view of the street.

Fishman exclusively showed FOX61 the surveillance video that showed a black pickup truck passing by matching the description of Fotis Dulos’ black Ford Raptor pickup truck.

FOX61 EXCLUSIVE: Resident shares home surveillance footage to help Dulos investigation.

Fishman lives down the street from 80 Mountain Spring Road, which is owned by Fotis Dulos’ company Fore Group and is a short distance from Jefferson Crossing where Fotis lives.

Police have been to both locations multiple times.

Fotis Dulos' arrest warrant states that on the evening Jennifer disappeared, Fotis visited the Mountain Spring road home, twice before eventually taking a trip to Albany Avenue in Hartford between 7:10 and 7:41 pm.

“When I heard that tracks had been made down route 44 towards Albany Ave in Hartford, it was a logical deduction that they must have passed by the front of [my] house,” said Fishman.

FOX61 talked with other neighbors along Mountain Spring road and Ely road in Farmington that have surveillance systems. They said police have contacted them and they are cooperating with the investigation.

