Paid extras needed for Adam Sandler Netflix film; open casting call comes to New England

Posted 8:20 PM, June 6, 2019, by , Updated at 08:25PM, June 6, 2019

MARBLEHEAD, M.A. — Judith Bouley Casting is looking for paid background extras for Netflix’s new Adam Sandler in the Boston area.

The open casting call is open to all ages and  will be held on Saturday, June 8 at the Marblehead Community Center from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.

The film’s theme is HALLOWEEN. Those interested in the extra roles are welcome to get creative and come in original costumes, however they are not required to audition.
If you can’t make the open call, email a current photo, contact info, height and weight and describe the color, make, model of your car to: halloweenextras@gmail.com
