Professional tennis returning to New Haven

NEW HAVEN -- Professional tennis is coming back to New Haven!

The Oracle Challenger Series will be held from September 2-8 at the Connecticut Tennis Center.

The goal of the series is to help up-and-coming American players secure both ranking points and prize money at home in the U.S.

The tournament will feature the Oracle Champions Cup, a one-night event headlined by Fairfield native, James Blake and includes Andy Roddick, Tommy Haas and Mark Phiippoussis.

There is no cost for the Challenger Series matches, but tickets do have to be purchased for the Champions Cup Legends Night.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the tournament website.