Go
Search
Replay:
FOX 61 News At 4
FOX 61 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
FOX 61
Menu
News
Sports
Mornings
HOPE
Business
Contests
CT Home
Events
Podcasts
Drone Zone
Traffic
Weather
83°
83°
Low
58°
High
83°
Fri
55°
82°
Sat
53°
83°
Sun
54°
82°
See complete forecast
What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?
The Real Story — Session recap
Posted 5:00 PM, June 6, 2019, by
Al Terzi
and
Jenn Bernstein
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
×
The Real Story — Session recap
41.766349
-72.697882
Popular
Police receive dozens of tips and phone calls from residents as Jennifer Dulos search continues
New Canaan police receive over 200 tips, 70 video responses regarding Jennifer Dulos case
FOX61 EXCLUSIVE: Resident shares home surveillance footage to help Dulos investigation
Lawyers for Dulos children, grandmother in court for custody status
Latest News
New Haven mother arrested for leaving her infant and toddler home alone
The Real Story — State Senators discuss the session
The Real Story — Session recap
Governor reflects and lays foundation for next session
The Real Story
The Real Story: State Rep. Robin Green
The Real Story
The Real Story – The Gov, the legislature, and polls on tolls
The Real Story
The Real Story: Dems say they have a balanced budget
The Real Story
The Real Story – Rep. Matt Blumenthal
The Real Story
2 hours ago
The Real Story — Lamont’s view
The Real Story
The Real Story: Results of five General Assembly special elections
The Real Story
The Real Story: Public Option health insurance
News
Story aired on FOX61 prompted idea for legislation that passed the house
The Real Story
The Real Story – Police shooting in New Haven
The Real Story
The Real Story – New Democratic budget
The Real Story
The Real Story — Recreational Marijuana
The Real Story
The Real Story – Battle over tolls
The Real Story
The Real Story: Legislation may help firefighters, other first responders with PTSD
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.