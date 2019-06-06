What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Thursday forecast : A bit humid…for just a bit.

Posted 6:11 AM, June 6, 2019, by

This morning, just a few scattered showers are falling this morning, with a scant few more later today. Still, most of the day looks dry, warm and humid with highs near 80 and a blend of clouds and some sun.

The humidity only lasts one day though, falling Thursday night into Friday.

Then we’re gearing up for a gorgeous stretch of weather friday through this weekend with lots of sunshine, low humidity and comfy temps in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Have a great day! Meteorologist Matt Scott mattscott@fox61.com

FORECAST DETAILS:

THURSDAY: Clouds and some sun, chance for a few showers, warm and humid. High: Low 80s. Near 80 shore.

FRIDAY: Clearing, less humid.  High: Low 80s.

SATURDAY:  Mostly sunny.  High: Near 80.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: Low 80s. 80 shore.

MONDAY: PM showers. High: mid-upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers & storms. High: Low-mid 70s.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.