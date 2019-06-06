Warm, humid Thursday with a chance for showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The morning commute could still be wet Thursday, followed by a few scattered showers during the day. Still, most of the day looks dry, warm and humid with highs near 80 and a blend of clouds and some sun.

The humidity only lasts one day though, falling Thursday night into Friday.

Then we’re gearing up for a gorgeous stretch of weather Friday through this weekend with lots of sunshine, low humidity, and comfy temps in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

FORECAST DETAILS:

THURSDAY: Clouds and some sun, chance for a few showers, warm and humid. High: Low 80s. Near 80 shore.

FRIDAY: Clearing, less humid. High: Low 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 80.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: Low 80s. 80 shore.

MONDAY: PM showers. High: mid-upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers & storms. High: Low-mid 70s.

