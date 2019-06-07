A driving force for kids with disabilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY – The driving force behind an initiative to help physically challenged kids is a group of tech savvy high schoolers.

Students from Kaynor Technical High School in Waterbury and Wolcott Technical High School in Torrington are helping to put the “Go Baby Go” program in motion. The students have spent the last month creating electric riding cars for kids who need them.

“They are changing kids lives,” said Rosie Defeo, the coordinator for Go Baby Go in Connecticut. “It’s an affordable more accessible way for kids to be able to access mobility outside of a power wheelchair and one way to make it fun.”

Samuel Rowley, a Kaynor Tech sophomore said he had spent the better part of a month with his teammates making an electric car. Rowley said, “it feels good to help kids that are in need of something like this and it’s great to see the smiles on their faces when they are driving.”

The students made eight cars for kids with disabilities, each ready to be taken home. To find out more about Go Baby Go and their initiatives click here.