Colorado school officials consider tearing down, rebuilding Columbine High School

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- Jefferson County Public Schools is gathering input from the Columbine High School community as it considers tearing down and replacing the buildings in which the 1999 massacre occurred.

In a letter to the community, Jeffco Schools Superintendent Jason E. Glass said reconstructing the school is currently just a proposal. He said it is being considered because Columbine has become a magnet for those interested in the shooting.

"School shooters refer to and study the Columbine shooting as a macabre source of inspiration and motivation. Called 'Columbiners,' there are people across the globe obsessed with the Columbine shooting. Sol Pais, the Florida teen who made her way to Colorado to take her own life, instigating concerns for a potential threat and causing schools across the entire Denver metro-area to close, was but one example," Glass said in the letter.

Additionally, Glass said that each year, the school district and law enforcement make contact with hundreds of people who are interested in the shooting and want to visit the school.

"Most of them are there to satisfy curiosity or a macabre, but harmless, interest in the school. For a small group of others, there is a potential intent to do harm," Glass said.

The superintendent added that during the past 11 months, a record number of people have trespassed or tried to enter the school illegally.

Glass said school safety experts recommend tearing down buildings in which the shootings took place.

"Since the morbid fascination with Columbine has been increasing over the years, rather than dissipating, we believe it is time for our community to consider this option for the existing Columbine building," Glass said.

If the school were to be rebuilt, the district would have to ask taxpayers for an additional $60 million to $70 million in funding. Jeffco Schools said the property tax impact would be roughly $1 to $2 monthly for a $500,000 home in Jefferson County.

While the proposal would rebuild much of the school, the name, mascot and colors of Columbine would be retained.

Ideas for the reconstruction include building the new school west of Columbine's current location. The district is also considering keeping the Hope Library and "making it the cornerstone of the new building." The new building would also have enhanced security features.

