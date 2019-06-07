× Exit 9 on I-95 in Stamford to close for second weekend

STAMFORD — For the second weekend in a row, drivers will have to have patience if you must travel through Stamford on I-95.

From 11 PM on Friday until 5 AM Monday, the replacement of the bridge that spans I-95, at exit 9, is going to be demolished and replaced.

And the new bridge has already been built, in two sections, right next to the existing 61 year old bridge.

The two new bridge spans, weighing nearly 2 million pounds each, will be wheeled into place on hydraulic dollies.

And if you’d like to peek at the bridge construction, in progress, you can do so live at i95exit9.com.

For additional information and updates on the project, visit www.i95exit9.com. Video of the project will be streamed live online on that website as it happens.

