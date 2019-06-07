Foodie Friday: The Main Pub in Manchester

There is pub food and then there is the food at The Main Pub in Manchester.

From bar bites to sandwiches to gourmet entrees like the juicy prime rib, it’s all about quality and it shows under Executive Chef Jordan Goldberg.

“We are going to exceed people’s expectations,” said Goldberg. “It’s important for us to have a little something for everyone and for it to be really good.”

Whether it’s a burger that is blended with three top quality meats and cooked to perfection, a fresh and hearty brisket sandwich with crunchy onion straws on top or a pan-roasted chicken plate with all the trimmings like duck fat fingerling potatoes, your palate will be pleased.

A staple in the community, this place is celebrating 39 years in June. Keith Beaulieu is the owner, he carries on the tradition his father started in 1980.

“We’ve been in this community for a long time,” smiled Beaulieu. “Keeping things like they were when my dad started is a big deal to us, but we have also made some improvements that we hope our customers like.”

Beaulieu says the atmosphere is casual and people young and old feel comfortable once they step inside.

“The Main Pub is classic,” wrote Rob W. in an online review. “Meet for happy hour, catch the game, grab a bite or enjoy catching up with friends for an evening out with live music. The staff is always pleasant and make you feel like home.”

So stop in, grab something tasty to eat, have one of the many craft beers and listen to some live music… it’ll have you saying, C’MON.