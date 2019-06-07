What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

FOX 61’s Jenn Bernstein talks financial literacy with third graders

Earning, spending and saving....those were the topics discussed at the Webster Hill Elementary School today.

Fox 61’s Jenn Bernstein and Blumshapiro’s Chief Marketing Officer Tom Devitto taught kids financial literacy in a third grade class.

Other Blumshapiro  volunteers doing the same thing in classrooms throughout the school.

Blumshapiro is an accounting and business advisory firm.

The program was created by Junior Achievement- a national non-profit that empowers kids to own their economic success.

A shout out to Mrs. Stolstrom’s class -- you all did great!

