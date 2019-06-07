× Greenwich YWCA hosting event to discuss Jennifer Dulos disappearance

GREENWICH — As police continue to search for Jennifer Dulos, the community is coming together.

In court documents filed in a custody battle with her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, Jennifer told the court she was “afraid” of him.

Next week, the YWCA Greenwich is hosting an evening of community support for people to discuss Jennifer’s disappearance. This will happen on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and the discussion will be about the impact of intimate partner violence. The open forum will invite people to talk about the emotional toll this story has had on the entire community.

“She stated that she feared retaliation for the separation and we know that times of separation are the most dangerous times for victims of domestic violence,” said Meredith Gold, Director of Domestic Abuse Services YWCA Greenwich.

The Domestic Abuse Services Group at the YWCA Greenwich will provide safety planning and support for victims and survivors of domestic violence.

Anyone in need is welcome to contact the 24-hour hotline, (203) 622-0003.

The event is free and open to the public. To register, visit http://www.ywcagreenwich.org/registration at 259 East Putnam Ave. Greenwich.