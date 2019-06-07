× Inmate accused of altering prison records behind bars

HARTFORD — An inmate has been charged with altering records to make it appear as though he did not make harassing phone calls he is accused of making from prison, prosecutors said Friday.

Officers arrested Junior Jumpp on Thursday and charged him with second-degree evidence tampering and second-degree forgery. Both charges carry sentences of up to five years in prison if convicted.

Using a Freedom of Information Act request, he obtained documents and allegedly doctored them to make it seem like he was in a restricted housing unit — where phone calls are not permitted — last April during the same time when the protected party accused him of calling, according to the arrest warrant.

The arrest warrant says Jumpp, 28, tried to submit the doctored Bridgeport Corrections Center documents in the recent criminal trial against him in New Britain Superior Court on multiple counts of violating the protective order.

He had been prohibited by a protective order from contacting the person he was accused of calling from prison. He was accused of violating the no-contact court-issued protective order 32 times while incarcerated in a Connecticut Department of Corrections facility.

Jumpp had been awaiting trial on an assault charge at the time he was accused of making the phone calls.

He was arraigned on the new charges at the courthouse and bond was set at $500.

A message seeking comment was left with an attorney for Jumpp.