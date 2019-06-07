× Netflix, Disney, and AMC coming to Connecticut? Gov. Lamont wants to make it happen

HARTFORD — Gov. Lamont is making the pitch for Hollywood to come to Connecticut.

Gov. Lamont and Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz sent a letter to Disney, Netflix, and AMC after the companies announced they’re considering pulling production out of Georgia. The consideration comes after Georgia passed one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country.

Gov. Lamont said Connecticut has nationally competitive production tax incentives.

Connecticut isn’t a stranger to Hollywood films. A few Hallmark movies have already been filmed in the nutmeg state.

The Governor says that supporting a woman’s ability to make decisions about her health and body is a bipartisan issue in Connecticut:

“States that are adopting legislation that severely curb women’s reproductive rights are sending shockwaves across the country, including in the business community, and rightly so,” Governor Lamont said. “Here in Connecticut, I am particularly proud that support for protecting the ability of women to make informed decisions about their health and bodies is not only strong, but it is also bipartisan. We will continue to do everything in our power to protect women’s healthcare rights, and stand in solidarity with businesses who feel the same. We wholeheartedly agree with and support the position of these companies and urge them to consider Connecticut.”

“Connecticut recently ranked third among states for working mothers,” Lt. Governor Bysiewicz said. “In addition to offering some of the best childcare and professional opportunities, we understand that women’s issues are economic issues. Our state strongly protects the right of women to make their own reproductive healthcare choices so that they can best support their careers and their families.”

Currently, A&E, Blue Sky Studios, ESPN, and WWE are media companies that have settled in Connecticut.