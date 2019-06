× Person killed in conveyor belt accident at New Milford warehouse

NEW MILFORD — Officials responded to reports of a person trapped in a conveyor belt at New Milford Block and Supply Friday afternoon.

New Milford police confirm this was a fatal industrial accident. The victim was killed after falling into the conveyor belt system.

The local warehouse is a concrete company located at 574 Danbury Road.

We will bring you more information as we receive it.