× Stag Arms announces it’s leaving New Britain

Story by Elizabeth Perkin

NEW BRITAIN — The firearms manufacturer Stag Arms announced Friday that they are relocating the company.

The company has not announced the new location yet, but shared that they have narrowed down the options to a short list of communities where there is “significant support for the firearms industry.”

Stag Arms was bought by White Wolf Capital LLC in Feb. 2016 after the founder Mark Malkowski and the company plead guilty to federal firearms charges.

The company said the announcement is a part of the company’s strategic initiative to significantly improve the overall customer experience.

Stag Arms President, Anthony Ash said in a statement, “The pieces are in place and we are ready to transition production and fulfillment operations immediately from a narrow facility-based approach in New Britain to a distributed eco-system.”

The announcement came on National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

The company expects to finalize the new location of the headquarters over the next few months.