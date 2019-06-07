Three Connecticut Sun games to be broadcast on CW20 this season

UNCASVILLE – The Connecticut Sun announced today that it will have three games broadcast on WCCT-TV/CW20 this season.

The first broadcast will be on Sunday, June 9 when the Sun travel to take on the Atlanta Dream at 3 p.m.

The additional games in which fans across Connecticut can watch the Sun on WCCT-TV/CW20 are Sunday, August 4th when the team is in New York to take on the Liberty at 3 p.m. and the final game of the regular season, September 8th, when Sun tip-off in Indiana against the Fever at 4 p.m.

These three broadcasts make it possible for Sun fans to watch every single game of the season on television. Additionally, 24 games throughout the season will be broadcast on NESN and NESNplus throughout New England while five will air nationally on ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC and four can be viewed CBS Sports Network. One game this season has already been broadcast on CBS Sports Network. Additionally, two games, one of which was the home opener, can be watched on Twitter.

The Sun are currently 4-1 on the season and will be in action next on Sunday, June 11 when they travel to Atlanta to take on the Dream. Game time is set for 3 p.m. Tickets for all Sun home games are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting connecticutsun.com or calling 877-SUN-TIXX.