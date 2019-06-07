Warm, less humid Friday with a sunny and warm weekend!

Are you ready for a gorgeous stretch of weather?! Friday through this weekend will feature lots of sunshine, low humidity, and comfy temps in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. The shoreline on Friday may hang on to the clouds just a bit more than inland towns, but overall no weather concerns..

After the weekend we bring in several chances for rain. So enjoy the dry weather while it lasts!

FORECAST DETAILS:

FRIDAY: Clearing, less humid. High: Low 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 80.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: Low 80s. 80 shore.

MONDAY: PM showers. High: mid-upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers & storms. High: Low-mid 70s.

