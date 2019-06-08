3-alarm fire destroys Meriden car dealership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERIDEN - Fire ripped through a car dealership on North Broad Street overnight, destroying the building and several cars.

Fire officials say the call came in shortly after midnight for a fire at 5-Star Cars. The building was fully involved in fire when they arrived, forcing firefighters to take a defensive stance, only attacking the fire from outside. The fire rapidly progressed to a third alarm.

No one was injured in the fire at the used-car dealership.

Early Saturday morning, fire crews were still on scene, assisting the city's fire marshal as they investigated the cause. FOX61's Brian Didlake said at least 3 cars were totaled by fire, one so badly the car's make and model were unrecognizable. The owner was on-scene, evaluating the damage.

This is a developing story.