What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

3-alarm fire destroys Meriden car dealership

Posted 6:26 AM, June 8, 2019, by , Updated at 08:25AM, June 8, 2019

MERIDEN - Fire ripped through a car dealership on North Broad Street overnight, destroying the building and several cars.

Fire officials say the call came in shortly after midnight for a fire at 5-Star Cars. The building was fully involved in fire when they arrived, forcing firefighters to take a defensive stance, only attacking the fire from outside. The fire rapidly progressed to a third alarm.

No one was injured in the fire at the used-car dealership.

Early Saturday morning, fire crews were still on scene, assisting the city's fire marshal as they investigated the cause. FOX61's Brian Didlake said at least 3 cars were totaled by fire, one so badly the car's make and model were unrecognizable. The owner was on-scene, evaluating the damage.

This is a developing story.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.566363 by -72.773117.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.