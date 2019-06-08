Boy receives new guinea pig from Windsor Locks police after it perishes in house fire

WINDSOR LOCKS — As one Windsor Locks family rebuilds after losing most of their personal belongings in a house fire, they were given a moment of reprieve from the tragedy in a small gesture of kindness.

The Windsor Locks Police Department (WLPD) posted on Facebook Saturday explaining that the little boy living in the house, lost his pet guinea pig in the fire.

Being personally touched with the lost,members of the WLPD decided to buy the boy a new guinea pig to help put a smile on his face.

Officers presented the child with not only a new pet but also all the accessories, including a crate and food.

The Facebook post continued by saying, “To see him smile was priceless for all of us.”

If you are interested in helping this family in need, the WLPD is accepting donations of any kind. All one would have to do is to walk into the lobby and the dispatch will accept your donation.

For clothing donations: male child, size 7-8 and his shoes are a size 2. Liz clothing: women’s size med/ large tops and size 8 bottoms.