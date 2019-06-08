Car crashes into building in Simsbury, Life Star called

SIMSBURY – A driver had to be extricated from his car by first responders and transported by helicopter after crashing into a building overnight.

Police are not releasing many details at this hour, but Simsbury dispatch says they were called to the area of North Canton Road and Westledge Road (Route 309) at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday. They found a single car crashed into a garage at that location, resting on its side.

The driver was the lone occupant. Firefighters were able to remove them from the car, and they were taken to a hospital by Life Star air ambulance. There’s no word on the driver’s condition at this time.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.