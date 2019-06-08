“DRIVE” documentary reveals stories of Connecticut’s high school athletes; airs Sunday on FOX61 and CW20

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD - It takes a lot to become a champion: a lot of practice, a lot of talent, a lot of commitment... a lot of DRIVE. And that's the theme of a new documentary that will air Sunday night on FOX61 and CW20.

"DRIVE: 7 Stories Inside the CIAC Winter Postseason" is the work of producer and former sportscaster John Holt, who works for the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, the statewide body overseeing high school sports. Over the course of six weeks in February and March he followed seven different stories of athletes competing for CIAC championships in winter sports, shooting over 20 hours of footage to create the one-hour documentary.

John stopped by the FOX61 Morning News on Saturday to give us a preview, talk about the production, and the stories, from athletes bringing ashes of a loved one to their games, to students and coaches dealing with injuries and illness. Stories not just about sports, but about young people in Connecticut trying to make dreams come true.

"DRIVE: 7 Stories Inside the CIAC Winter Postseason" will air Sunday June 9th at 6pm on Fox61, and then immediately again at 7pm on our sister station CW20.

Featured high schools:

1) Innovation (New Britain) Boys Basketball

2) Pomperaug (Southbury) Girls Basketball

3) Trumbull (Wrestling)

4) Sheehan and Lyman Hall, both in Wallingford (Boys Ice Hockey)

5) Mercy (Middletown) Gymnastics

6) Fairfield-Ludlowe (Girls Indoor Track)

7) North Haven (Boys Swimming)