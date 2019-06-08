Patriots register 1 hit in 3-0 win against Shepaug Valley for Class S title
MIDDLETOWN — The Coventry Patriots took on Shepaug Valley Saturday evening in the Class S title game.
The Patriots scored a run in the first despite not getting a hit. It was two errors in the inning that hurt Shepaug.
From there – Matthew Cook was dealing all game en-route to a complete game shutout for the Patriots.
And heading into the 5th – the Patriots still without a hit – put the game away for good. Jordan Jeroszko hit a 2-run inside the park home run – as Coventry went on to win 3-0.
