Sir Winston wins Belmont Stakes

Posted 7:34 PM, June 8, 2019

BELMONT, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Sir Winston with Joel Rosario celebrates after winning the Belmont Stakes during the 151th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 08, 2019 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

BELMONT, NY — Sir Winston, ridden by Joel Rosario, won the Belmont Stakes, the third contest in US horse racing’s Triple Crown.

Race favorite Tacitus was second and Joevia was third in Saturday’s contest.

The winning time for the 1 1/2-mile race was 2:28.30.

“He’s a very nice horse. You have to let him do his thing,” Rosario told race broadcaster NBC. “I just took my time with him.”

Rosario also rode Tonalist to a Belmont win in 2014.

Kentucky Derby winner Country House was not in the race. Preakness Stakes winner War of Will was not a factor.

It was the 151st running of the race at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

