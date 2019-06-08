× Staples’ Knight pitches shutout in win over Southington for Class LL title

MIDDLETOWN — It was a beautiful day for some baseball at Palmer Field. First game of the day featured the Southington Knights and the Staple Wreckers for the Class LL title game.

It’s was defensive game through the first three innings – but in the fourth – the Wreckers got on the board first. Kevin Rabacs hits a sacrifice fly to right field – scoring Harry Azadian for the 1-0 lead.

That was all the runs Chad Knight needed – as he pitched a complete game shutout for the Wreckers – striking out 10 batters and allowing just three hits.

Southington committed two errors on the day which turned into runs for the Wreckers who would go on to win by a final of 3-0 – their second Class LL title in three years.