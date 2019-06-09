Another beautiful, sunny day today!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today is another gorgeous day for us. Mostly sunny, as pressure still dominates our weather. Highs similar to Saturday in the low 80s a bit cooler by the shoreline as a sea breeze develops.

Heading towards the beginning of the work week we bring in several chances for rain. The first Monday evening into lingering overnight in Tuesday morning. Some models are speeding up the approach of the rain into the state but for now the morning is dry, the clouds increase, and by late afternoon and evening, showers will start to develop.

Tuesday morning will not be a great commute. Heavy downpours and maybe even a rumble of thunder all before 11am. We get a break in the action heading into Wednesday. Wednesday featuring some improvements with partly to mostly sunny skies.

But that doesn't last, by Thursday expect cooler temperatures in the low 70s and more rain on the way.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Sunny and pleasant. High: Upper 70s, to low 80s, cooler along the shore.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Low: 55-60.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with showers developing by midday/afternoon. High: 70s.

TUESDAY: Showers ending in the morning, partial clearing in the afternoon . High: mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 75-80.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, with showers. High: 70s.

FRIDAY: Showers in the morning, partial clearing in the afternoon. High: 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 80.

