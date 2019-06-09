ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JUNE 09: Zdeno Chara #33 of the Boston Bruins is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a third period empty-net goal against the St. Louis Blues in Game Six of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Enterprise Center on June 09, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Boston Bruins force Game 7 in Stanley Cup Final
ST. LOUIS — The Boston Bruins have forced Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final against St. Louis.
Boston got goals from stars Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak and Zdeno Chara on the way to a 5-1 blowout of the Blues in Game 6.
The Blues got a third-period goal from Ryan O’Reilly that needed video review but otherwise could get nothing past Boston goalie Tuukka Rask.
The deciding game of the best-of-seven series will be Wednesday night in Boston.