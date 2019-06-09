× Current Lebanon High School student arrested, accused of making threats against school

LEBANON — A juvenile was arrested after allegedly making a threat against the Lyman Memorial High School in Lebanon Saturday.

State Police said that a possible threat was reported to a staff member at the school. That staff member then told police.

Through an investigation, officers arrested a juvenile in relation to the post on social media.

The juvenile is schedule to appear in Waterford Juvenile Court and is facing a breach of peace charge.

State Police said that the juvenile is a current student at the school.

FOX61 News reached out to Lebanon Public Schools for a statement on the incident but has not received comment at this time.