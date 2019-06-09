What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Current Lebanon High School student arrested, accused of making threats against school

Posted 2:50 PM, June 9, 2019, by , Updated at 03:14PM, June 9, 2019

LEBANON — A juvenile was arrested after allegedly making a threat against the Lyman Memorial High School in Lebanon Saturday.

State Police said that a possible threat was reported to a staff member at the school. That staff member then told police.

Through an investigation, officers arrested a juvenile in relation to the post on social media.

The juvenile is schedule to appear in Waterford Juvenile Court and is facing a breach of peace charge.

State Police said that the juvenile is a current student at the school.

FOX61 News reached out to Lebanon Public Schools for a statement on the incident but has not received comment at this time.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.