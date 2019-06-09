× DEEP: Firefighting foam in Farmington River in Windsor; avoid contact, don’t eat the fish

WINDSOR — The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection issued a warning on Sunday, saying part of the Farmington River has been contaminated with a spill of firefighting foam.

DEEP, working with the Department of Public Health and local health officials, are responding to spill into the river in Windsor that came from Bradley International Airport. In a statement, DEEP say “The public is advised not to come into contact with foam they may encounter on the river or the river banks, and not to take fish from the Farmington River near Poquonock Avenue and south to where it enters the Connecticut River. This advisory will remain in place while officials evaluate the impact to the watershed.”

This is a developing story; we’ll have more information as it becomes available.